James Edwards

James Franklin Edwards, 83, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, June 23, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. He was born on June 21, 1937, to the late George Washington "Wash" and Rhoda McMillian Edwards. Mr. Edwards retired as a stone cutter from Acme Stone. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Daisy Mae McHone Edwards of the home; and a brother, Howard Edwards. In addition to his parents Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jones, and a brother, Donald Ray Edwards. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, at 2 p.m. in the Union Hill Friends Church Cemetery with services conducted by Rev. Randy Edwards. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.