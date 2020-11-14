CHARLOTTE — James Hamilton Spencer Jr., 73, of Charlotte, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the evening of Oct. 28, 2020. Born Dec. 29, 1946, in Monroe, Jim was the son of the late James Hamilton Spencer Sr. and the late Sara Katherine Walker Spencer. Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Patricia Varnell Spencer; son, James Hamilton Spencer III and wife, Katie; daughter, Holt Spencer Hanlon and husband, Aidan, all of Charlotte; and his brother, Dr. Sidney Walker Spencer Sr. and wife, Miki of Mount Airy. Affectionately known as Grandpa, Jim is survived by his grandchildren, Jackson Edward, Vaughn William, Alexandra Jaymes Spencer, Patrick Collins and William Holt Hanlon. Jim is also survived by two nieces, a nephew and several cousins. Jim had the privilege of growing up in Monroe, where children enjoyed going from first to 12th grade together and became lifelong friends. He went to Monroe High School where he played varsity football and baseball. A 1972 graduate of Clemson University in Industrial Management, Jim had a long and storied career in the textile industry which allowed him the ability to travel all around the world. Many friendships were made while working in this industry and brought him great joy. He served in the ammo section of Battery B, First Battalion of the NC National Guard and still enjoyed getting together with some of these men up until his passing. Jim achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the young age of 12 and this would serve him well over the balance of his life. He started at a young age with coin and stamp collecting and filled numerous books with his finds over the years. He enjoyed investigating his ancestry and traveled to many places in search of family information. Jim was a voracious reader, always reading multiple books at a time. Besides his indoor activities, he loved the great outdoors. Whether working in the yard, planting or moving things, or just sitting on the deck enjoying a beautiful day brought him much happiness. Jim loved any kind of bird hunting and had some memorable trips with fellow hunters. When he was in his early 40s, he became enamored with fly fishing, and this would become an all-encompassing hobby. Nothing made him happier than catching a brookie on one of his homemade flies. In recent years, the rise of the Clemson Tigers football team thrilled him tremendously. Jim and his wife, Trish had a very loving, supportive relationship. After her retirement in 2015, they enjoyed five stress free years full of travel, laughter, and memorable times together. They are members of St. John's Episcopal Church. An intimate, family, service was conducted by Father Brad Smith at St. John's Episcopal Church on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, 1623 Carmel Road, Charlotte, NC 28226. The family is being served by Robertson Funeral and Cremation Service, www.throbertson.com.