Mr. James Reginald Harvey, age 77, of Mount Airy, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. He was born on March 15, 1941, to the late James Virgil and Laura Rachel Spencer Harvey. Mr. Harvey was a retired computer software programmer and was a loving father and grandfather who will surely be missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memories are a daughter and son in-law, Rebeccah Anne and husband Pat Kevin Beverly; grandchildren, Levi James Beverly and fiancé Shelby Beamer, Lucas Gray Beverly and fiancé Tiana Haynes, Leanna Rae Beverly and fiancé Rodney Haynes Jr.; great-grandchildren, Emmeryn Iris Beverly, Oliver Levi Beverly and Ahmilia Rose Haynes; brother and sisters-in-law, John Spencer Harvey and wife Dianne, Etta Agnes Moseley Wells; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also a son, David Lloyd Harvey and his daughter Laura Iris Harvey. In addition to his parents Mr. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Rosella Moseley Harvey, and a sister, Patricia Harvey King. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Austin Caviness. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.