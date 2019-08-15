|
Mr. James Hoover Hiatt, age 90, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Hiatt was born in Surry County on April 23, 1929, to James Garfield and Ila Niston Hiatt. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and retired from the Employment Security Commission after 38 years of dedicated service. He was a loving father, Pa Pa and friend to all who knew him. He was always happy and smiling. Mr. Hiatt was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is his wife of 65 years, Ellen Webb Hiatt; a daughter, Joy Mitchell; a son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Tracy Hiatt; grandchildren, James Hiatt and wife Chrissy, Travis Mitchell and Emma Clarke, Dale Mitchell, and Brooke Simmons and husband Eric; great-grandchildren Will Hiatt, Owen Mitchell-Clarke, Kinsley Simmons and Emily Simmons. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hiatt was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Krista Mitchell, and a brother, Roy Hiatt. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and will be conducted by Bishop John Bradley. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens with military honors by VFW Memorial Honor Guard, Pilot Mtn Post 9436 and Mount Airy Post 2019. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to express special thanks to Shelby Graybeal, Danielle Dickerson, Carol Hankins, and Mountain Valley Hospice for their love and support. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019