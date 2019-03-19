Home

ARARAT, VA — Mr. James Randy Jackson, age 62, of Ararat, Virginia, passed away on March 13, 2019, at his home. He was born in Surry County, May 26, 1956, the son of the late James Jackson and the late Cora Allene Williams Gilley. Randy attended Mount Airy High School, and joined the United States Army because of his desire to serve his country. He was a self-employed plumber. He is survived by his sister; Gina Jackson Vogler of Mount Airy; his niece, Emily McPeak and her husband, David, of Mount Airy; his great-nephew, Carter McPeak of Mount Airy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cora Allene Williams Gilley, his father, James Jackson, and his brother-in-law, Gene Vogler. There will be a private service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
