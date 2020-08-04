James Kemp

James Floyd Kemp lived from June 27, 1930, until August 1, 2020. Born in Mount Airy, the older son of George Arnold Kemp and Nellie V. (Rose) Kemp. Graduating from Mount Airy High School in 1948 he attended Pfeiffer Jr. College and in 1952, he was graduated from his beloved Wake Forest where for years he was a Deacon Club member and the Wake Forest College Birthplace Society. He was a member of Theta Chi fraternity while a student. For two years, he proudly served his nation during the Korean War. With a lifetime career in our North Carolina public schools, he served in the Charlotte City Schools and the Surry County Schools. During those years he was able to complete his graduate degree in 1959 at Appalachian State where he was selected for membership in Phi Delta Kappa national fraternity. With a passion for travel, his enjoyable trips extended from the Arctic Circle to Costa Rica, throughout all states and into 14 European countries. He was an active member of Trinity Church where he served as lector, he was on the local library board, a volunteer at Northern Regional Hospital, a volunteer during the early years of Mount Airy's tourism program, and served more than 20 years as a member of the local Salvation Army Advisory Board. Jim was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, William Arnold Kemp. Survivors are cousins and friends. Any memorial contributions may be made to the local Salvation Army or the charity of the donor's choice. Jim's life always modeled a quite generosity and humility for others. The family is planning a private service at this time due to current health concerns. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.