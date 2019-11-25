Home

Mr. James Lee Key, age 79, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Surry Community Health and Rehab in Mount Airy. He was born in Surry County on June 5, 1940, to the late Alexander and Vera Smith Key. Mr. Key retired from Bassett Furniture Company. He is survived by a son, Richard Key; a grandchild, Tamela Nichols. In addition to his parents, Mr. Key was preceded in death by his wife, Fern Sykes; sisters, Algean Badgett and Mary King; brother, Alex Key Jr. There will not be any formal services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

