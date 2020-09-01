LOWGAP — James Wesley McKnight, age 85, of Lowgap, passed away Friday, August 21, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. Mr. McKnight was born May 4, 1935 in Stokes County to John Wesley and Lela James McKnight. Mr. McKnight attended Bible Baptist Church in Lowgap. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gelene B. McKnight; grandson, Robby McKnight; and sister, Viola Whitley. Survivors include sons Kyle Wesley McKnight of the home, Charles Wesley McKnight of Lowgap, James Richard McKnight of Lowgap, Stanford Lowe and wife Elizabeth of Lowgap; daughters Sandra Church and husband Jentry of Ridgeway, Virginia, Marian "Tootsie" Galyean of Lowgap; grandchildren, Sarah Church, Jake Galyean, Delana Bullins, Brian Lowe, Matthew McKnight, Michelle Lintecum; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Leonard Hodges and Trent Schuyler. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, Sept. 5, at Fisher's Gap Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Farmer and Rev. Joe Atkins officiating. Mr. McKnight will lie-in-state Friday, Sept. 4, from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.