Mr. James Lee Phillips, 74, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on Friday morning, Jan. 3, 2020. He was born on March 16, 1945, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Charlie Lee Phillips and Ethel Mae Parker Phillips. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed. James was a faithful member of Little Mountain Baptist Church for 29 years. James was also a welder by trade and had a love and passion for building and driving hot rod cars. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 51 years, Glenda Sue Atkins Phillips; sons, Jimmy Lee Phillips and Darrell Gray Phillips; grandchildren, Austin Phillips and fiancé, Nicole Jones, Dayton Phillips, Madison Phillips, and Hunter Phillips; a great-grandchild, Parker Phillips; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances Sumner, Judy Largen, Linda Snow, Vickie and Marvin Hall, and Shirley and Dannie Vaughn; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips was preceded in death by two sisters, Ernestine McCraw and Glenda Jo "JoJo" Peters; an infant brother, Darrell Gray Phillips; and by two brothers-in-law, Tommy Bowman and Selben Snow. Funeral services will be Monday Jan. 6, 2020, at Little Mountain Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Brother Ray Hutson and Brother Bill Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday night at Little Mountain Baptist Church from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
