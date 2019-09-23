|
James Phillip Sawyers, 84, of Pilot Mountain, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born to Gratsie James Sawyers and Nina Mae Bryant Sawyers on July 24, 1935, in Surry County. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, three daughters, Pamela (Robert) Province, Teresa Simmons, and Kelly (Brent) Pridgen; six grandchildren, Brannon Ballard, Misty Davis, Ashley Collins, Nolan Simmons, Kendall Pridgen, Brenner Pridgen; and five great-grandchildren, Dillon Ballard, Harper Ballard, Addison Davis, Austyn Davis, and Malaki Murphy; and one sister, Frankye Hutchens. Mr. Sawyers was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than 60 years, Janice Love Moseley Sawyers; his parents, Gratsie James and Nina Mae Bryant Sawyers; and a grandson, Justin Collins. A long career in mechanical engineering and farming led Mr. Sawyers to meet and make many friends along the way. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings with favorite dishes prepared by his wife and daughters. Family will receive friends at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. A funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept, 24, at Cox-Needham Funeral Chapel with Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Mr. Sawyers will be laid to rest at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is serving the Sawyers family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019