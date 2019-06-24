Mr. James Douglas Simpson, 64, of Pinnacle, passed away Saturday afternoon, June 22, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Simpson was born June 25, 1954, in Randolph County, one of four children born to the late Ray Melvin and Mazie Sawyers Simpson. Doug bravely served our country in the United States Air Force from 1975 until 1979. He retired as an engineer from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company after more than 25 years of dedicated service and was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. In his spare time, Doug enjoyed fishing and creating beautiful wood pieces in his home woodworking shop. As a husband, Diddy, and Poppy, his family will remember him best by his dedication and love. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Chilton Simpson of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Jason Settle of Pilot Mountain; a grandson, Hunter Faw of Pilot Mountain; a brother, Ray Melvin Simpson Jr. of Mount Airy; a loving sister-in-law, Kay Chilton Draughn of Dobson; a special cousin, Danny Sawyers of Mount Airy; two special caregivers, Sylvia Allen of Pilot Mountain and Michelle Calderon of Pinnacle; and special friends, Jerry and Brenda Gordon of Winston-Salem and Terry and Sue Mills of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Simpson was preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Irene Simpson Slate; a brother, Charles Simpson; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Frank D. and Bertha Marion Chilton. A service of worship and celebration of Doug's life will be held Tuesday, June 25, at 11 a.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church, with Dr. Darrell Tate and the Rev. Kermit Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post #290 of King. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Highland Park Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030; Highland Park Baptist Church Building Fund, 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.