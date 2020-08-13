BATH — James "Frank" Franklin Stepp, 69, a resident of Bath, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital with his wife by his side. A celebration of life will be held in the distant future. Mr. Stepp was born in Mount Airy on Nov. 22, 1950, to the late Franklin Stepp and Maude Brown Stepp. After graduating from high school, he moved to Alaska and received a degree in Wildlife Biology. On April 2, 1989, he married Anne Koral Stepp. Mr. Stepp worked as a police officer in Fairbanks Police Department for 22 years until he retired and moved to North Carolina where he worked for AAA Cooper until he became ill. Survivors include his wife, Anne Koral Stepp; five children, Matt, Ben, Jeremy, Joshua, Kimberlee; and one stepdaughter, Kirsten McDonald. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation by visiting www.rmef.org/donate and selecting a donation package or calling 1-800-225-5355. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Stepp family.