James Thompson

James Leonard Thompson ("JT") departed this earthly life and entered his heavenly home on Sept. 9, at Durham VA Medical Center. James was a veteran of the United States Army serving in both the Vietnam War and the Dominican Conflict. In his infinite love for his service he was a Lifetime Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Organization. James was preceded in death by his parents, William Leonard and Jeanette Moore Thompson, along with his brothers Charles Thompson, John (TK) Thompson and his sisters Catherine Thompson Purdom and Syvila Thompson. James is survived by and leaves to cherish his memory and legacy both his loving wife, Linda, of 53 years, and a dedicated and devoted son, Jamal. He also leaves to cherish his memory four sisters, Sybil Chapman of Pilot Mountain, Rebecca Hampton of Pilot Mountain, Nancy Woods of Sylmar, California, and Brenda Thompson McCallop of Pilot Mountain; and his two brothers, William Ernest Thompson of Gloucester, Virginia and Donald Thompson of King. His memory will also be fully cherished by a devoted nephew, Brandon McKinney of Pilot Mountain, along with a host of dearly beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Lovells Chapel Church Pilot Mountain, at 317 N. Depot Street with Pastor J.K. Best officiating. At the request of the family, please be mindful of social distancing and wear face covering. Public viewing will be on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Spencer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be considered for The Pilot Foundation and can be sent to P.O. Box 844 Pilot Mountain NC 27041 or via PayPal.me/thepilotfoundation. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home of Mount Airy.