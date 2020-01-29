|
Mr. James Alvin "Jim" Uldrick Jr., 79, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Uldrick was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Surry County, one of two sons born to the late James Alvin Uldrick Sr. and Ethel Uldrick. Jim owned and operated a service station in Hamptonville in his earlier years, and he later retired from Westinghouse. He was a member of The Bridge International. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Kaye and Tony Cockerham of Yadkinville; a son, Timothy Paul Uldrick of Lewisville; a stepdaughter, Cynthia Anne Penny of Mount Airy; and his grandchildren, Corey James Uldrick of East Bend, and Ciera and Chadwick Faircloth and Landreth Cockerham, all of Yadkinville. In addition to his parents, Mr. Uldrick was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Ann Faw Uldrick; and a brother, Sandy Uldrick. A service of worship and celebration of Jim's life will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at The Bridge International, 574 Slate Road, Mount Airy. The service will be conducted by the Rev. Don Whichard. The family will receive friends Friday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge International, P.O. Box 6123, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020