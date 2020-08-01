1/
Jamie Bishop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jamie Sue Collins Bishop, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away July 26, 2020, at Baptist Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville Beach. She was born in Surry County on July 12, 1955, to the late James Harvey Collins Sr. and Bessie "Norine" Bobbitt Collins. Mrs. Bishop was employed by Black Knight for 28 years. She is survived by her husband, George Donald Bishop; a son and daughter-in-law, Donivan Bishop and Tara; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie Sutton and Eric; grandchildren, Wesley, Sterling and Hiro Bishop, Alaina and Katherine Sutton; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Joyce, Jan Taylor and Curtis; a brother and sister-in-law, James Harvey Collins Jr. and Kay; nieces and nephews, Sean and Kristy-Ann Joyce, Kim and Danny Lyons, Michael and Brook Collins, Cheryl and Jason Fogle, Ashley and Bobby Talbott, Allison and Brad Harris; several great-nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Pastor Rich Barrett from Access Church will be officiating. Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is serving the Bishop family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society at https://jaxhumane.networkforgood.com/projects/65156-main-donation-page



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Quinn-Shalz A Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 30, 2020
MY deepest condolences to the family and my friend Donivan
Millie Ortiz
July 30, 2020
I will always remember Jamie for the sweet, wonderful person that she was. Wishing you peace to bring comfort, the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Kristi McCollum
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved