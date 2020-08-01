Jamie Bishop

Jamie Sue Collins Bishop, 65, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Mount Airy, passed away July 26, 2020, at Baptist Beaches Hospital in Jacksonville Beach. She was born in Surry County on July 12, 1955, to the late James Harvey Collins Sr. and Bessie "Norine" Bobbitt Collins. Mrs. Bishop was employed by Black Knight for 28 years. She is survived by her husband, George Donald Bishop; a son and daughter-in-law, Donivan Bishop and Tara; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie Sutton and Eric; grandchildren, Wesley, Sterling and Hiro Bishop, Alaina and Katherine Sutton; sisters and brother-in-law, Judy Joyce, Jan Taylor and Curtis; a brother and sister-in-law, James Harvey Collins Jr. and Kay; nieces and nephews, Sean and Kristy-Ann Joyce, Kim and Danny Lyons, Michael and Brook Collins, Cheryl and Jason Fogle, Ashley and Bobby Talbott, Allison and Brad Harris; several great-nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Pastor Rich Barrett from Access Church will be officiating. Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville is serving the Bishop family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jacksonville Humane Society at https://jaxhumane.networkforgood.com/projects/65156-main-donation-page