Jamie Roberson

Jamie Myrtle Hatcher Roberson, age 97, of Mount Airy, passed away on July 9, 2020, in Mooresville. She was born on March 30, 1923, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late John William and Myrtle Turner Hatcher. Mrs. Roberson was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, C.B. Roberson; a son-in-law, Bruce Burnette; a sister, Rachel Hatcher Jones; and two brothers, Turner David Hatcher and John Fred Hatcher. A graduate of Radford University, Mrs. Roberson was a retired elementary school teacher, having taught in Patrick and Surry counties and Mount Airy City Schools. Mrs. Roberson was a member of Rockford Street United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She is survived by one daughter, Karen Roberson Burnette of Mooresville, and two granddaughters, Amy Katherine Burnette of Raleigh, and Sarah Elizabeth Burnette of Mooresville; a niece, Darlene Hutchins, of Lewisville; great nieces Kristin Hutchins of Lewisville, and Lindsay Hutchins of Denver, Colorado; nephew William Hatcher of Winston-Salem; sisters-in-law Alese Hill of Johnson City, Tennessee, Betty Mae West of Stuart, Virginia, and Joann Wood of Martinsville, Virginia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Rockford Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Phillip Adams and Rev. Harry Sherrill officiating. Interment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockford Street United Methodist Church, c/o Anne Wall, 408 Fulton Avenue, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or to a charity of the donor's choice. Moody Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be mad to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.