Mrs. Jane Olivia Welch Cook, age 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at her home. She was born July 23, 1939, in Surry County to the late George and Jessie Belton Welch. She was retired from US Airways and attended Highland Park Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and had visited all the 50 states as well as England. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Linley "Lynn" Cook of the home; a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Randy Martin of Hillsville, Virginia; a son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Susan Cook of Siler City; eight grandchildren and spouses, Paige and Jason Meadows, Nathan Calhoun, Jenny Wyatt Grillo, Nick and Callie Cook, Johnny Cook, Olivia Cook, Killian Wustrow, and Tristan Stinson; five great-grandchildren, Tenley Meadows, Colton Calhoun, Cameron Calhoun, Kaleb Stinson, and Alhana Lane; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Pat Kinney and Margaret, and Al Tolbert; a twin brother and sisters-in-law, Joe and Gail Welch and Jerrie Welch-Gordon; a special adopted sister, Marilyn Thornton; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by five sisters, Jessica Allred, Dot Clifton, Larue Stanley, Nancy Welch, and an infant Peggy Welch; three brothers, Junior Welch, Charles Randall Welch, and Frank Welch. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be conducted by Rev. Brian Caldwell. A private graveside committal service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens following the service. The family will receive friends at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, until time of the service at Moody Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family asks friends to wear mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.