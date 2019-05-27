Mrs. Jane Armstrong Durham, 80, of Ararat, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on August 16, 1938, in Surry County to the late Lendo and Alma Hiatt Armstrong. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ira Armstrong. Mrs. Durham is survived by her husband of 62 years, Wallace Durham; by one brother, Archie (Brenda) Armstrong; one son, Ric (Debby) Durham of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Mardi Durham of Statesville; and two grandsons, Seth and Kenan Durham of Greensboro. Mrs. Durham worked for more than 20 years as a registered nurse and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pilot Mountain. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Andy Hughes and Rev. Gene Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted although the family encourages memorial contributions to be made to the choice of the donor. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.