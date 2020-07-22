1/
Jane Grymes
1933 - 2020
Jane Cary Herbert Grymes, age 86, of Mount Airy, passed away, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice home on Sunday, July 19. Mrs. Grymes was born in Franklin, Tennessee, on Dec, 26, 1933, to the late Robert Christopher and Betty Cary Bostick Herbert. She was proud of her roots and remained a faithful Tennessee Vols fan. Mrs. Grymes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her. Mrs. Grymes worked as a nurse with her late husband, Dr. William Lloyd Grymes, for many years. She was a faithful member of Franklin Heights United Methodist Church. Mrs. Grymes will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law; Cathy and Dennis Wilmoth; sons and daughters-in-law; Col.(R) Dan and Pattie Grymes, Col. (R) Bill and Christa Grymes; grandchildren Jordan Wilmoth and wife, Marianne, Lucas Wilmoth, Amos Wilmoth and wife, Abby, Jake Grymes, Zach Grymes Cartwright, Matthew Easter and wife, Sarah, Landry Grymes and fiancée, Hannah, and Macy Jane Grymes, great-grandchildren, Pearl Anna Wilmoth, Owen Easter; a sister-in-law, Miriam Grymes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of special friends. In addition to her parents, and husband, Mrs. Grymes was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Porter and Andrew Burt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Yvonne Herbert, Jack and Ruth Herbert, and Bill and Margaret Herbert. Due to health concerns at this time, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Franklin Heights United Methodist Church, 428 S. Franklin Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in Mount Airy News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 23, 2020
Doctor Grymes was my doctor and Mrs. Grymes was the nurse that looked after me. She was always so friendly and did her job well. I would see Mrs. Grymes at Northern fitness center and she always spoke to me. She was very proud of her children. Mrs. Grimes will be missed.
Chris King
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donna Vrown & Family
Friend
