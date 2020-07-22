Jane Cary Herbert Grymes, age 86, of Mount Airy, passed away, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice home on Sunday, July 19. Mrs. Grymes was born in Franklin, Tennessee, on Dec, 26, 1933, to the late Robert Christopher and Betty Cary Bostick Herbert. She was proud of her roots and remained a faithful Tennessee Vols fan. Mrs. Grymes was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and will be missed by all that knew her. Mrs. Grymes worked as a nurse with her late husband, Dr. William Lloyd Grymes, for many years. She was a faithful member of Franklin Heights United Methodist Church. Mrs. Grymes will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law; Cathy and Dennis Wilmoth; sons and daughters-in-law; Col.(R) Dan and Pattie Grymes, Col. (R) Bill and Christa Grymes; grandchildren Jordan Wilmoth and wife, Marianne, Lucas Wilmoth, Amos Wilmoth and wife, Abby, Jake Grymes, Zach Grymes Cartwright, Matthew Easter and wife, Sarah, Landry Grymes and fiancée, Hannah, and Macy Jane Grymes, great-grandchildren, Pearl Anna Wilmoth, Owen Easter; a sister-in-law, Miriam Grymes; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of special friends. In addition to her parents, and husband, Mrs. Grymes was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Porter and Andrew Burt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Yvonne Herbert, Jack and Ruth Herbert, and Bill and Margaret Herbert. Due to health concerns at this time, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Franklin Heights United Methodist Church, 428 S. Franklin Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.