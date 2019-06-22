LYNCHBURG, Va. — Jane Graham Redmond of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born June 5, 1944, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Hudson E. Graham of Pilot Mountain. She was a 1965 graduate of Rowan Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Salisbury. Upon earning her RN degree, she practiced the art of nursing at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. Jane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. Larry Hollis Redmond of Lynchburg; a son, Larry Graham Redmond and wife Suzette of Wilmington, NC; a daughter, Elise Redmond Hertzberg and husband Aaron of Charlottesville, VA; and six grandchildren: Alex, Jack and Charlie Redmond and Lily, Mazie and Hollis Hertzberg. Also surviving are a sister, Sandra Graham Shelton and Husband Charles of Dobson, and a brother-in-law, James S. Redmond and wife Dana of Lynchburg; as well as three nieces, Mandy Shelton Houser and husband Todd, Kay Redmond Teague and husband Jensie, Holly Redmond Spiller and husband Rob; two nephews, Chip Shelton, and Jimbo Redmond and wife Chantal, and several beloved cousins. To those who knew her there is no need to express in words what a wonderful person she was. A loving, generous mother, wife and grandmother, she always put her family first and remained very active in their lives. Over the years she enjoyed volunteering at church, school, scouts and local theater. She had a passion for travel, always wanting to go to places she had never been. She had a special love for animals, especially her dogs. A memorial service will be held at Peakland United Methodist Church on Saturday June 29, at 4 p.m. following a private inurnment. The family will receive friends to celebrate her life at Boonsboro Country Club following the service. A graveside service will be held at Pilot Mountain Cemetery in Pilot Mountain, at a later date to be determined. If considering memorial gifts, please be their voices at Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502. Special thanks to Dr. Jack McNeil, Dr. Mike Milam, Dr. Joy Hilliard, Brooke McNamara, PA-C as well as Dr. Dan Smith and Dr. Joseph Khoury. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family, 434-237-9424; to send condolences, go to tharpfuneralhome.com.