Janet Dean Love Inman, 73, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday evening April 28, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Guilford County on July 2, 1946, to the late Alvis Elijah Love and Pearlie May Hiatt Love. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Northern Reginal Hospital but most of all she was a loving mother and friend who will be dearly missed. She was a dedicated lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Janet was an avid Duke basketball fan. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Ryan Inman; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Loretta Love; her loving furry companion, Moe Dean; a guardian angel daughter, Ashley Moorefield; uncle, Johnny Hiatt; special friends, Detra Baker, Lucille Inman, Leon and Shirley Hiatt, Shirley Watts, Nancy Massey, and Barbara Moorefield; and special cousins, Vernoa Jarvis, Wayne Sechrist, Sherita and Adrian Jarrell, Christine Hunter and Mike Hunter, and Karen Draughn. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Inman was preceded in death by a nephew, Alan Lane Love; cousin, Blaine Jarvis, aunt, Delia Sechrist and several other close aunts and uncles; and by a very special friend, Ruby Senter. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens conducted by Bishop John Bradley. Her body will lie-in-state at the funeral home until time for the graveside service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020