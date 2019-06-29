Janet Leary Coe, age 63, of Texas Road, Shiloh, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Sentara Hospice House, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born on March 21, 1956, in Norfolk, Virginia to Rochelle Murphy Gardner and the late William Douglas Leary, she was the wife of Kenneth L. "Red" Coe. She worked as a bank teller for Albemarle Savings and Loan and a property manager for the Bradford Corp. and was a loving and sweet person. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by a son, Glenn L. Wright (Kristi); two sisters, Linda Perry (Tony) and Debbie Dunn (Stacy); a brother, John Leary (Dani); and her friend from God, Barbara Lane. She was preceded in death by a brother, William Douglas Leary II. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at Riverside Memorial Park, 1000 E. Indian River Rd., in Norfolk. A visitation will be held on Sunday evening at Twiford Memorial Chapel from 6 – 8 p.m. The family will receive friends at all other times at the residence. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, is serving the Coe family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.