CLEMMONS — Janice Eaton Collins passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Trinity Elms in Clemmons. She was born to Roy and Vera Eaton on July 4, 1930, in Ararat, VA. She was a firecracker all of her life and truly enjoyed any celebration that included her family and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Hassell Collins; two sisters, Georgia (Bud) Edwards and Betty (Bill) Johnson; and two brothers, Roscoe Eaton and Terry Eaton (Jeannette). She is survived by four children: Sharon Holt, Mike Collins (Julie), David Collins, and Lisa Cranford (Donnie); six grandchildren: Cambria James (Brandon), Josh Collins, Zachary Holt, Caitlin Gilwreath (Derek), Nathan Cranford (Jeannette), and Andrew Cranford (Connie); four great-grandchildren: All, Ana, Alden and Hannibal; two sisters: Jean Young (Claude) and Eva Wyatt (Bob); four brothers: Roger Eaton, Noel Eaton (Effie), Dillard Eaton (Ann) and Clayton Eaton (Valerie); and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. In her final days at Trinity Elms, she was cared for by many special people and had very special friends there. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Faith UMC, 1645 Griffin Road, Rural Hall, NC 27045 on Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. At Janice's requests, please send donations to Faith United Methodist Church or Trinity Elms Health and Rehab, 7449 Fair Oaks Drive, Clemmons, NC 27012 in lieu of flowers.