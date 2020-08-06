1/
Janice Malund
Janice Marie Stoneman Malund, 68, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, August 4. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a service of worship and celebration of Janice's life will be held Saturday, August 8, at 2 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church, with the Rev. Randy Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Dry Pond Cemetery in Allisonia, Virginia. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends may pay their respects at Faith Baptist Church on Saturday, August 8, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family asks that attendees wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support the food pantry at Faith Baptist Church, P.O. Box 37, Toast, NC 27049. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family.



Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
