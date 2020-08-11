Janice McCraw

CANA VA. — Janice Elaine McCraw, 69, of Cana, Virginia, left her earthly home to be with The Father in her heavenly home on August 9. Janice was born on Sept. 23, 1950, to the late Arlis and Ella Mae Jones. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Roland McCraw; a son, Ronald, and wife Cindy; two grandchildren, Isaac (Bryanna) McCraw and Candace McCraw; one great-granddaughter, Eliza McCraw, all of Cana. Janice is also survived by her sisters Mary (Wade) Sechrist, Virginia (Lendale) Dawson, Glenda Nunn; and brothers, Harold (Bonita) Jones and Tommy (Rhonda) Jones; also, many other in-laws, a host of nieces and nephews, and many cherished friends. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her sister Rachel Dawson, and brothers-in-law Jerry Dawson and James Nunn. A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist, Rev. Ewell Vernon, and Rev. Kevin Combs officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.