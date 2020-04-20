|
Mary Jane (Janie) Riddle, age 75, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Ms. Riddle was born Nov. 15, 1944, in Surry County to the late George Elbert and Lottie Chilton Riddle. Janie was a skilled crafter who loved people. She was a member of South Surry V.F.D., a volunteer of Samaritan Ministries and a dedicated member of her beloved church, Level Cross United Methodist Church. Ms. Riddle is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Tammy Brown; four step-grandchildren, Brooke and Brandon Brim, Savannah Hodges and Andrew Utt, and one step-great-grandson, Floyd Brim; a brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Betty Riddle; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents Ms. Riddle was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Rachel Riddle; a sister and brother-in-law Patty and Tom Bowman; and a great-niece, Sara Williams. Due to the limitations for public gatherings at this time (COVID 19), arrangements will be made at a later date. Special thanks to hospice staff and staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Double Creek Church of Christ cemetery fund in care of Joyce Hardy 674 Double Creek Rd. Dobson, NC 27017, Level Cross United Methodists Church 154 Hardy Rd. Siloam, NC 27047, or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC. 27030. Cox-Needham is serving the Riddle family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020