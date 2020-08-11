Jared Nixon

STATESVILLE — Jared Kay Nixon, age 49, of Statesville, formally of Surry County, passed away Monday, August 10, at his residence. He was born Jan. 30, 1971, in Surry County to Terry Kay and Callie France Nixon. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jeannie Atkins Nixon; daughters, Alicia Kay (Michael) Shore, Brittany Nixon (Derick Daughenbaugh); grandchildren Addison Kaylee Shore, Madelyn Grace Shore, Oliver Phoenix Shore, Nixon Cash Daughenbaugh, Nadia Shae Daughenbaugh, Natalie Rhea Daughenbaugh; sisters and brothers-in-law, Christie and Jason Lewellyn, Pam and David Gregory; and many nieces and nephews. Jared was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed working in the vineyards and fishing. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 14, at 3 p.m. in Skyline Memory Garden with Rev. Joe Atkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Rd Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com