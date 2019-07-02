|
Mr. John Wayne "Jay" Lowe, age 57, of Dobson, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Forsyth County. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, from 2-3 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moody-Davis Chapel with Rev. Joe Atkins and Rev. Woody Flippen officiating. A private burial will follow in the Roaring Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from July 2 to July 3, 2019