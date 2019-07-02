Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Lowe Obituary

Mr. John Wayne "Jay" Lowe, age 57, of Dobson, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Forsyth County. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 3, from 2-3 p.m. at Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson. The service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moody-Davis Chapel with Rev. Joe Atkins and Rev. Woody Flippen officiating. A private burial will follow in the Roaring Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from July 2 to July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.