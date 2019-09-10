|
|
Mr. Jeffery Thomas Atkins, 55, of Mount Airy, passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was born in Surry County June 14, 1964, to Eleanor Thomas Atkins and the late William Roy Atkins. He enjoyed life to its fullest and appreciated time with his family and friends. Left to cherish his memories in addition to his mother are sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Alan Hiatt, Mary and Jason Vindich; his brother and sister-in-law, Craig and Amy Atkins; and a sister-in-law Emma Atkins; uncle and aunt, Roy and Janice Thomas, an uncle Alan Mason; several nieces and nephew; two very special friends, Nelson Gamble and Sharon Hiatt. In addition to his father, Mr. Atkins was preceded in death by two brothers, Rocky Jay Atkins and Keith Ray Atkins. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with Bishop John Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Indian Grove Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home Thursday evening Sept. 12, from 6 until 8 p.m. where his body will remain until the time to be taken to the church to lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019