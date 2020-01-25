Home

Jeffrey Burcham Obituary

Mr. Jeffrey Clyde Burcham, 59, of Mount Airy, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 23, 2019. He was born in Forsyth County July 8, 1960, to Willa Mae Roark Burcham Joyner and the late Clyde Anderson Burcham. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Watson officiating. A private interment will be held later. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
