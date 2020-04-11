Home

AUGUSTA, GA – Entered into rest Wednesday, April 8, 2020, Jennifer Hope McDaniel-Melton, 33. Jennifer always had a smile on her face. She was known by many to be a very respectful, independent woman with a very generous spirit. As a supervisor at FPL Food, LLC, her co-workers became family. To Jennifer, family was everything. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Jennifer is survived by her father, William McDaniel: children, Sasha Natalie-Jo Segrest and Taylor Faith Boestler: brother Chad McDaniel (Ashley): and sister, Tracy Johnson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo McDaniel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masters Table Soup Kitchen: 3310 Commerce Drive, Augusta, GA 30909. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors of Augusta, Georgia, is assisting the family. Those wishing to do so can sign the guest book at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
