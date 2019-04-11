Baby Jensen Colt Murray went to be with Jesus on April 9, 2019, from Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Amanda Murray of the home; sister Cora Murray; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Connie Cecil; paternal grandparents, Beth Marion and Charles Murray, great-grandparents, Roger and Betty Atkins, Linda and Charles Murray, Luray Lawson and Charles and Christine Mabe; aunt, Michea Cecil; uncle, Bradley Murray; cousins Parker and Ryleigh Murray. Baby Murray was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Bobby and Brenda Cecil; aunt, Victoria Murray. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Baptist Church with services conducted by Rev. Michael Combs. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the church.