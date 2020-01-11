|
|
Mr. Jerry Wayne Beverly, age 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Beverly was born in Surry County on Sept. 10, 1939, to the late Elmer and Margie Slate Beverly. He retired from H & H Auto Sales, and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Beverly Hicks Beverly; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth Bryant, Janene Clement; a son Jerry "Kent" Beverly; grandchildren, Justin Bryant, Jarred Beverly, William Bryant and wife Paige S. Bryant, Jenna C. Boles and husband Garrett, Ashley Clement, and Samantha Beverly; a precious great-granddaughter, Audrie Boles; a loving brother and sister-in-law, Don and Mabelene Beverly; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Don Coe. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Alex Martin. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation at 315 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655 or to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020