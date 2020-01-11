Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Beverly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Beverly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Beverly Obituary

Mr. Jerry Wayne Beverly, age 80, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Beverly was born in Surry County on Sept. 10, 1939, to the late Elmer and Margie Slate Beverly. He retired from H & H Auto Sales, and was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his devoted and loving wife, Beverly Hicks Beverly; daughters and son-in-law, Lisa and Kenneth Bryant, Janene Clement; a son Jerry "Kent" Beverly; grandchildren, Justin Bryant, Jarred Beverly, William Bryant and wife Paige S. Bryant, Jenna C. Boles and husband Garrett, Ashley Clement, and Samantha Beverly; a precious great-granddaughter, Audrie Boles; a loving brother and sister-in-law, Don and Mabelene Beverly; and a sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Don Coe. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 13, at Calvary Baptist Church by Rev. Alex Martin. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Research Foundation at 315 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655 or to Mountain Valley Hospice at 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -