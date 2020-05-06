Jerry Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry J. Dawson, 75, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Surry County, to the late Lester Jerry and Ila Maude Daniel Dawson. Mr. Dawson is survived by his wife, Hassie Busick Dawson; his daughter Vicky Smith; step-sons, John Berrier and Wayne Berrier; grandchildren, Elliott Rodriquez, Maggie Smith, and Chloe Smith; one step-grandchild, Chase Berrier; sisters, Arlene Heath, and Willie Sue Stacknick. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Johnson Dawson; a sister, Opalene Roberts; and brothers, James and R.J. Dawson. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings (COVID-19), the family will have a private graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200. Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Dawson Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved