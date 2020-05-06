Jerry J. Dawson, 75, of Mount Airy, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born in Surry County, to the late Lester Jerry and Ila Maude Daniel Dawson. Mr. Dawson is survived by his wife, Hassie Busick Dawson; his daughter Vicky Smith; step-sons, John Berrier and Wayne Berrier; grandchildren, Elliott Rodriquez, Maggie Smith, and Chloe Smith; one step-grandchild, Chase Berrier; sisters, Arlene Heath, and Willie Sue Stacknick. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Jo Johnson Dawson; a sister, Opalene Roberts; and brothers, James and R.J. Dawson. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings (COVID-19), the family will have a private graveside service. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200. Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the Dawson Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.