Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
Jerry Wayne Gwyn, 76, of Mooresville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 28, 1943, in Mount Airy, which he was very proud of. Mr. Gwyn was the son of the late Tommy and Maude Gordan Gwyn. He was retired from Yellow Freight. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Mooresville, where he was a deacon and served on several committees. Mr. Gwyn was a sports enthusiast and loved golf and Carolina Tar Heel basketball; never missing any games. He loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery W. Gwyn; brothers Robert and Wade Gwyn; and sister Cathy Edmonds. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen Sumner Gwyn; children, Jennifer Beverley and husband Daniel, Terry Gwyn; grandchildren Brittany Bernatchez and husband, Michael, Courtney, Abbi, and Austin Gwyn; great-grandson, J.J. Bernatchez; and sister, Elizabeth Lawrence and husband, Craig. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, at Southside Baptist Church, Mooresville, with Rev. Mark Ball and Rev. Dr. Larry Beaver officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Special Needs Ministry, 525 S Broad St, Mooresville, NC 28115. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Gwyn family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 17 to June 18, 2019
