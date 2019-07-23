Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Mr. Jerry Clinton Moore, 76, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday afternoon, July 22, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Mr. Moore was born May 4, 1943, in Radford, Virginia, one of three children born to the late John Clinton and Sadie Inez McHone Moore. Jerry retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery after many years of service. In retirement, he worked as a recycling attendant with Surry County Public Works Department. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margie Atkins Moore of the home; his children, Cindy and Terry Scott of Siloam, and Rodney and Tammy Moore, Tracey Church, and Susan Moore and Robby East, all of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Daniel Scott, Summer Harp, Tyler Church, Tanner Church, Clinton Church, Sadie Moore, and Riley Moore; his great-grandchildren, Chloe Harp and Madison Harp; a sister, Nancy Moore Creed of Dobson; and a special cat, Puss. In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kenny Church; and a sister, Frankie Ann Moore Nichols. A memorial service will be held Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Dennis Bledsoe and the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from July 23 to July 24, 2019
