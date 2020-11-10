Jerry H. Tilley passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully after a short illness. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Jerry was an avid golfer, loved riding motorcycles and working with his hands. He retired from RJR and loved traveling after he retired. He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Tilley; his children, Chris Tilley from Iron River, Michigan, Brandy Whitaker and Cameron Hobson (Amy); grandchildren, Alex and Isabelle Tilley, Hannah, Tristan, Hailey and Carson; his brothers, James L Tilley (Sharon) and Tim Tilley (Betty); sisters, Cindy Moody (Jeff) and Renee Robertson (Butch); as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Tilley Spillman; a brother, Michael Tilley; and his parents, Lois Jessup Tilley and James C. Tilley. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his dear friend, Daniel Moriefield, for his help. Memorials may be made the Alzheimer's Association and to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.