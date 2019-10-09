|
|
WESTFIELD — Mr. Jerry Hayward Watson Jr., 47, of Westfield passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Northern Regional Hospital. He was born in Surry County on March 3, 1972, to Virginia Speas Watson and the late Jerry Hayward Watson. Mr. Watson was employed with Cook Medical for more than 15 years. He enjoyed music and spending time with his niece, Lily, and nephew, Colt. In addition to his mother, Mr. Watson is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Jason and Suzanne Watson; his niece Lily Watson and nephew Colt Watson; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Woodville Baptist Church with the Rev. Kevin Kilby officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy will be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019