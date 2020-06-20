Jerry Watson

Mr. Larry Ray Watson, 74, of Westfield, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Surry County to the late Howard and Bessie Hall Watson. He was the owner/operator of Watson Used Cars in Westfield for many years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Dickerson Watson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Wayne King, and Beverly and Rev. Pete King; two granddaughters, Tiffany King and Samantha King; a sister, Hazel Joyce; Bonnie Watson, the mother of his children; a special niece, Christine Pack and husband Sam; a special great-niece, Renee Wilson and husband Zach; a special employee and friend, Shawn Hughes; and a host of other nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was preceded in death by a sister, Hucie Lawson; and six brothers, William, Marvin, Lowell, Cladie, Wilton, and Joe Watson. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Woodville Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Spurlin and Rev. Pete King officiating. Mr. Watson will lie-in-state at the funeral home from Saturday afternoon until time for the service. There will not be any formal visitation for Mr. Watson at the funeral. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.