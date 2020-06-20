Jerry Watson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Larry Ray Watson, 74, of Westfield, passed away at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born in Surry County to the late Howard and Bessie Hall Watson. He was the owner/operator of Watson Used Cars in Westfield for many years. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jean Dickerson Watson; two daughters and sons-in-law, Regina and Wayne King, and Beverly and Rev. Pete King; two granddaughters, Tiffany King and Samantha King; a sister, Hazel Joyce; Bonnie Watson, the mother of his children; a special niece, Christine Pack and husband Sam; a special great-niece, Renee Wilson and husband Zach; a special employee and friend, Shawn Hughes; and a host of other nieces and nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Watson was preceded in death by a sister, Hucie Lawson; and six brothers, William, Marvin, Lowell, Cladie, Wilton, and Joe Watson. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. at Woodville Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Spurlin and Rev. Pete King officiating. Mr. Watson will lie-in-state at the funeral home from Saturday afternoon until time for the service. There will not be any formal visitation for Mr. Watson at the funeral. Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy is serving the Watson family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodville Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved