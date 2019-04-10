Mr. Jesse Haywood Jordan Sr., 92, of Mount Airy, passed away on April 8, 2019. Haywood was born in Tyner, on March 4, 1927, to the late Jesse Nearest Jordan and Isa Mae Jordan. He was a graduate of Chowan High School. He was a member of the basketball team, baseball team, debate team, drama team, and Future Farmers of America. He was a member of the North Carolina National Guard, and proudly served two terms in the US Navy and received an honorable discharge. At the age of 20, he left his home on the farm and took a bus to Charlotte to seek employment. He found a job with Heilig-Myers Furniture Company. He worked with Heilig-Myers for 42 years as a salesman, Credit Manager, Store Manager, and District Supervisor. He worked in Charlotte; Richmond, Virginia; Williamston; Smithfield; and then in Mount Airy until he retired. The church has always been a big part of Haywood's life. It was at the First Baptist Church in Charlotte where he met his wife Joanne Foard Jordan, who preceded him in death on Nov. 7, 1995. Haywood was an ordained deacon at the age of 25 years old. When he was in Richmond, Virginia, he was the seventh member of a new mission church, meeting in homes on Sunday and was the first Sunday School Superintendent. This small mission church became Derbyshire Baptist Church, and now has more than 600 members. When he lived in Smithfield, he was the Johnston County Baptist Association Director of Training Union, President of the Lions Club, and a member of Toastmasters International. When he moved to Mount Airy, he joined the First Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, Chairman of the Personnel Committee, Chairman of the Church Outreach Program, Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer for the Surry Baptist Association. In 1974, Haywood became the first President of new chapter of Gideons International in Surry County. Since 1974, Haywood has spoken 155 times, in 117 churches, in 24 areas of North Carolina and Virginia. Haywood never met a stranger, but if he found out you were a stranger, he would be your friend very soon. He loved to tell jokes and receive jokes, with that "crooked little smile." He loved to tell stories and would often tell the same stories over and over again. He taught us to "Don't Give Up, Don't ever Give Up." Haywood reminded all that he came in contact with that "This is the day that the LORD has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it." Psalm 118:24. Haywood lived on Precious Memories and Promises and held on to one of his many favorite Bible verses: Romans 8:18: "For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us." Haywood's first wife passed away after 44 years of marriage. He would later marry Katie Gardner of Mount Airy. Katie and Haywood were married for 17 years, until she passed away. In addition to his parents, his wife Joanne, and his wife Katie, Haywood was preceded in death by one brother, James Jordan and two sisters, Sarah Harris and Delsie Smith. Surviving are his children and spouses, Woody and Susie Jordan, Steve and Jeanette Jordan; grandchildren and spouses, Brook and Kelli Jordan, Matthew Jordan, Bailey Jordan, Nicole Hooker; great-grandson, Ethan Jordan, great-granddaughter, McKenzie Hooker; one brother, Ed Jordan and wife Gloria; one sister, Frances Duling; Katie's children and spouses, Diane and V.C. Bruton, Dale and Marian Gardner, Dana and John Villalba, Debbie Gardner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and many special friends. A public graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at Oakdale Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Jay Meadows. A Service of Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the First Baptist Church, 714 N. Main Street, Mount Airy. Officiating will be Rev. Jay Meadows and Dr. Roger Gilbert. Immediately following the service on Sunday, April 14, the family will receive friends in the front of the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tenn. 37214-0800, or the First Baptist Church music fund. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the doctors, surgeons, and hospital nurses that have worked with Haywood. A special thank you to all of the caregivers who worked with Haywood while he was home. You are all very special and dedicated people, and we are all blessed for the work that you do. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is serving the Jordan family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.