Jesse Tate

WESTFIELD — Jesse Marvin Tate, age 64, of Westfield, passed away at his home on June 17. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside memorial service will be held at Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Church on June 27, at 1 p.m. with services conducted by David King. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.