Jettie Venable

SALISBURY — Mrs. Jettie Faye McBride Venable, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was born in Surry County on March 10, 1945, to the late Benson "Boss" and Kate Sutphin McBride. Mrs. Venable was a loving homemaker who will be dearly missed by all her family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Ron Venable; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Angie Venable; grandchildren, Hannah Venable, and John Dylan Venable; a great-grandchild Jovie Jane Venable, a sister-in-law, Eugenia McBride; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Venable was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Johnny Johnson; brothers and sister-in-law, Ted McBride, Jimmy and Sue McBride. A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. at Skyline Memory Gardens with Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. at Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.