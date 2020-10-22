Jewel Josephine Tilley Simmons, 96, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20, at her home. Mrs. Simmons was born Dec. 22, 1923, in Surry County, one of seven children born to the late Carl Franklin and Josephine Worrell Tilley. Josephine graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1941. She retired as a secretary from Surry County Schools, having served at Flat Rock Elementary School and J. Sam Gentry Middle School for many years. Josephine was a Christian and a faithful member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Simmons Haynes; a son and daughter-in-law, Gregory Van and Gloria Jean Simmons; a daughter-in-law, Shirley Simmons; six grandchildren, Angel Haynes, Colt Simmons (Ashley), Suzanne Avara, Samuel Simmons (Courtney), Jodi Gunnell (Blake), and Joseph Haynes; two step-grandchildren, Traci George (Jimmy) and Stephanie Barber; seven great-grandchildren, Jacee Avara, Kaebyn Avara, Makadix Avara, Casen Simmons, Tyson Simmons, Macee Simmons, and Kazleigh Jewel Gunnell; three great-step-grandchildren, Laken Whicker (Shane), Madelyn Barber, and Mackenzie Barber; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John Geiger, Lester Hill, Jean Tilley, Peggy Tilley, and Ruth Simmons; several nieces and nephews; and an adopted daughter, Amy Slate. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her husband, Haywood Dennie Simmons; a daughter, Judith Anita Simmons; a son, Jerry Allen Simmons; a son-in-law, Steven Gray Haynes; a great-grandson, Kesson Steven Haynes; three sisters, Margaret King, Sue Geiger, and Bette Hill; and three brothers, Ronald Tilley, Carl Franklin Tilley, Jr. and Michael Tilley. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at Midkiff Cemetery, with Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. No formal visitation will be held. The family welcomes friends to the home of Sharon Simmons Haynes at 144 Deatherage Road, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, P.O. Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.