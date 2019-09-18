|
Jewell Lynch Gibson, 82, of Pilot Mountain, passed away in Elkin on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 7, 1936, to Jerry Mire Lynch and Delia Ring Lynch. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Sidney "Ray' Fulk and daughter-in-law, Carolyn; her daughter, Teri Fulk Knight and son-in-law, Brien Knight; three grandchildren, Hanna Danielle Fulk, Cidney Grace Fulk, and Kadie Elizabeth Fulk; and niece and nephew Stacy Lynch Inman and Jerry Franklin Lynch. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Bobby G. Lynch and Franklin Delano Lynch; and husbands, Sidney Ray Fulk Sr. and Charles Michael Gibson. A devoted member of Brims Grove Baptist Church, Mrs. Gibson played the piano for more than 20 years, beginning when she was just 15 years old. During this time, she played for many weddings and funeral services as well as for a gospel quartet. Her devotion was not only to her church, but to helping others through the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron for Chapter 23 from 1977-1978 and for District 18 from 1978- 1979. She loved the melodies in life and expressed it so beautifully with her piano talent and her gift for growing glorious flowers. To honor her life, her family will be receiving friends Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Brims Grove Baptist Church, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Gerald Jones will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Gibson family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019