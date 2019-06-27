Home

Mr. James Curry "Jim" Grimes, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Twelve Oaks in Mount Airy. Mr. Grimes was born in Davidson County on Jan. 25, 1930, one of four children born to the late Millard and Madge Curry Grimes. He retired as the president of the Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce after many years of faithful service. Jim loved the town of Mount Airy and happily called himself the "local Barney Fife." He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for more than 60 years after receiving the Eagle Scout Award as a young man. Jim was a committed member of the Mount Airy Rotary Club, serving in various roles and faithfully attending meetings until his illness no longer allowed. Mr. Grimes is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Terri Grimes; step-daughter and spouse, Karen and Richard May; step-son, Mitch Surratt; grandchildren, Sherri Grimes, Justin Grimes, Amber May, Chip May, Lane Surratt, Justin Surratt and Samantha; great-grandchild, Gatlin Grimes; and special caretaker and friend, Thelma White. In addition to his parents, Mr. Grimes was preceded in death by his wife, Louella Marie Hawks Grimes; his sister, Josie Berrier; and brothers, Bill Grimes and Eddie Grimes. A service of worship and celebration of Jim's life will be held Saturday, June 29 at 2 in the afternoon at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Alex Martin officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time for the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service in Mount Airy is serving the Grimes family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from June 27 to June 28, 2019
