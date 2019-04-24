CULPEPER, Va. — Werter Hobson Hurt, Jr., 93, of Culpeper, VA, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1925, in Culpeper to the late Werter Hobson Hurt, Sr. and Janet Stringfellow Hurt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Susan Dickinson Hurt, and his daughter, Laura Louise Hurt. In addition, he was predeceased by two sisters, Janet Hurt Willis and Betty Hurt Shipp. He is survived by two children, Werter Hobson Hurt III (Nancy) of Culpeper, and Susan Hurt Gitt (Kenneth Gitt, M.D.) of Mount Airy; one sister, Mary Winslow of Charlottesville; one brother, Dr. Charles Hurt of Charlottesville; four grandchildren, Anne Lindsay Burke (Robert) of Virginia Beach, Sarah Gitt of Atlanta, Georgia, Andrew Gitt of Winston-Salem, and Joseph Gitt, M.D. of Winston-Salem; and one great-grandchild, Owen Burke of Virginia Beach. Mr. Hurt completed one year at The Citadel before joining the war effort in 1943 as an Air Force B-25 pilot. After the war, he graduated from the University of Richmond in 1949 with a degree in Business Administration. While there, he met his love and future wife, Susan. They moved to Culpeper where he co-founded the Culpeper Stone Company. Mr. Hurt was a member of Stevensburg Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, trustee, Sunday School superintendent and teacher. He was a member and past president of the Culpeper Rotary Club, a Paul Harris Fellow, and a member of the Rector's Club of the University of Richmond. Mr. Hurt was known for his generous spirit and willingness to help those in need. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anytime, anywhere. He mentored and encouraged several entrepreneurs in the community. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, Va. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at Stevensburg Baptist Church, 19393 York Road, Stevensburg, Va., with Pastor Phillip Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Mr. Hurt's name to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Stevensburg Baptist Church, P.O. Box 41, Stevensburg, VA 22741. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com. Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.