Dr. Jimmie Dale Simmons, who passed away earlier this year, was born in Surry County on May 26, 1933, to Alpha and Eva Caudle Simmons. Dr. Simmons is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lea Hickox Simmons, and his two children, Deann Simmons Halper and David Redbeard Simmons. Dr. Simmons graduated from public schools in Mount Airy, Wake Forest University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He was a Trustee Emeritus of Wake Forest University. His postgraduate education was at City Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem, Pottsville Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania and Johnson City Memorial Hospital in Tennessee. He had fellowships in psychiatry, neurology and ophthalmology, all at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. After graduating from the United States Naval School of Aviation Medicine and receiving his wings, he served on several aircraft carriers and as the flight surgeon on the USS Shangri-La on a Western Pacific deployment. Dr. Simmons returned to his native home and served several terms as chief of staff at the Northern Hospital of Surry County. After 25 years in family practice with a sub-specialty of ophthalmology, he became the Public Health Director of Surry County and was recognized as the North Carolina Health Director of the Year. Later he served as Director of Adult Health for the State of North Carolina. In his native Mount Airy, Dr. Simmons served as deacon, trustee, Sunday School superintendent and teacher at First Baptist Church. He served as chairman of the chamber of commerce, the United Fund and the Mental Health Association. Music was always special in Dr. Simmons' life. He sang in the church choirs and was a member of the Wake Forest Chorale. He performed with his family in many of the musicals at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, where his most memorable role was that of 'Tevye' in "Fiddler on the Roof." He requested that there be no special services but that he be remembered by his family, former patients, employees and friends as one who sought to understand others and, in doing so, learned to love them sincerely. He felt that God had richly blessed him and spared his life on many occasions, as well as those of his patients. He looked forward to thanking Him for this undeserved love and hoped to see you all at a homecoming on the other side.