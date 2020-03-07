|
DOBSON — Mrs. Jimmie Delores "Nora" Mast Haymore, age 80, of Dobson, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born Oct. 23, 1939, in Watauga County, to the late Madge Green and James Taylor Mast. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sylvia Phillips, Pauline Brown, Kathleen Austin and Maple Green; and a brother, Taylor Mast. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, E.L. Haymore; her sister, Sarah Norris; and several nieces and one nephew. Mrs. Haymore was retired from First Citizens Bank and a faithful member of Salem Fork Baptist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, from 2-3 p.m. at Salem Fork Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Sean Joplin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Salem Fork Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the Haymore Family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020