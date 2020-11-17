Jimmy Cleve "Casey" Atkins, age 62, of Mount Airy, passed away on Nov. 16 at Forsyth Medical Center. Casey was born on May 1, 1958, in Surry County to the late Woltz and Vena Atkins. Casey loved music, people, life and most of all he loved the Lord and was a member of Roaring Gap Baptist Church. Casey never met a stranger, loved everyone and he was loved by everyone. Left to cherish his memories are his sister and guardian, Mary Ann Atkins, sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Bill Goings of Mount Airy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gray and Betty Atkins of Dobson, Barnard "Podge" and Linda Atkins, Joe and Lonette Atkins, all of Mount Airy; sister-in-law, Sherri Atkins of Wytheville, Virginia; several nieces and nephews, along with great- and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Casey was preceded in death by his brothers, Larry Atkins, Bobby Atkins; nephew, Butch Goings and great-nephew, Brady Sizemore. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the Flat Top Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Services will be conducted by Rev. Joe Atkins, Rev. Joey Jessup and Rev. Kenneth Jessup. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roaring Gap Baptist Church, PO Box 304, Lowgap, NC 27024. The family would like to thank everyone who has ever done a kind deed for Casey. It has not gone unnoticed and is very appreciated. In accordance with the current situation, we kindly ask everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Moody-Davis Funeral Service is serving the Atkins family.