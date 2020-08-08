Jimmy Bunn

Jimmy Gayle Bunn, 75, of Greensboro, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Jimmy proudly served with the United States Marine Corps. He retired from the printing industry following 38 years of service. He was an extremely hard worker but mostly he was a family man. Jimmy was a devoted husband; a loving father and PawPaw; and a wonderful brother, uncle, and in-law. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Fannie Sue Bunn, along with brothers Robert Glenn Bunn and Rayburn Bunn. Jimmy is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Patsy Sue Bunn of the home; children, David Bunn (Cindy) of Oak Ridge, Debbie "K" Bunn of Greensboro, and Brenda Bunn Wells (Kevin) of Oak Ridge; sisters, Jewelene Pruitt, Marynell Dixon, and Sharon Ward; brothers, Gray, Sharrell, Ronnie, and Donnie Bunn; grandchildren Taylor Blair (Kurt), Trey Wells, Kameran Bunn, Hurley Brown, Olivia Bunn, and Colten Wells; great-granddaughter, Kinsleigh Blair; bonus grandsons, Christopher and William Walser; and bonus great-grandson, Kaden Blair. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 10, at Woodlake Baptist Church with burial to follow at Guilford Memorial Park with military honors. The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:45 p.m. Monday at the church prior to the service being mindful of social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlake Baptist Church, 5435 Davis Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service in Greensboro is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.